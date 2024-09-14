SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $257.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

