SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.