SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.03. The stock has a market cap of $487.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

