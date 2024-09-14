SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.