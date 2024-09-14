SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOLV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
