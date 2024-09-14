Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1,720.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SPG stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

