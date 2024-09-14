Simon’s Cat Price Up 20% Over Last Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $225.46 million and approximately $113.68 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00260512 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,337,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,337,726 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,337,726.108 with 6,749,955,337,726.108 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003402 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $115,078,434.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.