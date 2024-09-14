Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sims Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMSMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142. Sims has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

