Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.30

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 7651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,501,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,467,390 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

