Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPXCY stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $135.63.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

