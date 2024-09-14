SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $727.64 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $727.64 million and $258,736.56 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,220.63 or 0.99989141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013481 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59684124 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $382,199.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.