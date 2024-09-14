SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 22.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 8.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 28.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 106.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

