Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 3.0 %

Smart Powerr stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 40,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.65. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

