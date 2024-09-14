Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,342,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 41,965,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151,711.5 days.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

