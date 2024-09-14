Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,342,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 41,965,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151,711.5 days.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of Snam stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $5.09.
About Snam
