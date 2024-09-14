Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $38.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $44.87.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
