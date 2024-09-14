Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $38.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business; Adabas & Natural; and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform; streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.