Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SOHOB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

