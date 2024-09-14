Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Trading Up 0.1%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. 1,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.
Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
