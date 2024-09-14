SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is TMD Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 309,915 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,470,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after buying an additional 142,657 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.34 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

