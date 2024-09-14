SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $238.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

