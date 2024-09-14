SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.20

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 202683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 393,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 109,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

