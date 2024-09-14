SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.