SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

