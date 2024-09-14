SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

