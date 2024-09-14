SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 118,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the previous session’s volume of 17,863 shares.The stock last traded at $108.81 and had previously closed at $108.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

