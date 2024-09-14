Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Spear Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.
Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile
