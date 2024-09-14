Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in August

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 595,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ANY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.81. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 69.64%. On average, analysts expect that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.