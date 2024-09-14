Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 1.3 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,432,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

