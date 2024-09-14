Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $115,439.19. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 263,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.