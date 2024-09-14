Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Focus Trust
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.