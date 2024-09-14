SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of SSEZY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 21,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,672. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SSE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.4684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

