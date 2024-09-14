St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,953.0 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

