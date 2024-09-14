St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,953.0 days.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.35.
St. James’s Place Company Profile
