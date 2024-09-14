Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Starpharma Price Performance

SPHRY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Starpharma has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

