Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $41.49

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.49, but opened at $40.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

