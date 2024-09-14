Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $80.85 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.85 million and $11.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,115.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00546224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00282291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00080775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,427,894 coins and its circulating supply is 471,424,565 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

