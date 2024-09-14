Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $15.21

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $14.90. Stellantis shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 1,155,624 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

