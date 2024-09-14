Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.76

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 203544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRCL

Stericycle Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $81,596,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,653 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,298,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.