Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Holdings Raised by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 4.1% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after buying an additional 450,620 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ STRL opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.
Sterling Infrastructure Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
