Steven Vontur Sells 10,274 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.