Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 1st

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

SYBT opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,177 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

