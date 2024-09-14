StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

