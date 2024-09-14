StockNews.com Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MGRC opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $95.71 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 66.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

