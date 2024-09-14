Stolper Co Acquires 973 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.8% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

DHI stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

