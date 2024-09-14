Stolper Co Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

