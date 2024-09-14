Stolper Co Purchases 171 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $83.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

