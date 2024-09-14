Stolper Co Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9 %

BABA stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.