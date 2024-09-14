Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 30,505 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $99,862,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.7 %

DLTR opened at $69.70 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

