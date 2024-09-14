Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 62,467 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

