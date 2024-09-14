Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

