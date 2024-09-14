Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 32,948 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CommScope by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 123,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

COMM stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

