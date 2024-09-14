Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.