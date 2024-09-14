Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.