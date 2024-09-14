Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.